Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Intapp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,922.25. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.