Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Intapp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,922.25. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Stock Performance
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
