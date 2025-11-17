Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.75 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

