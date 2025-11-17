Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 44,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 775,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,418,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $152.80 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

