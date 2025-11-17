Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,328 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWONK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $98.81 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,978 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,393.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

