Candriam S.C.A. Sells 296 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in ResMed by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $69,492,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $34,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $121,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,079.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,607 shares of company stock worth $4,919,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.16. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

