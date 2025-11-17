Candriam S.C.A. Sells 3,624 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,316,000 after purchasing an additional 364,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.