Candriam S.C.A. Sells 63,524 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,524 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Okta alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $199,918,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,222 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,370,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,920. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.94 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.