Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.