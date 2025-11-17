Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Serve Robotics FY2025 Earnings

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Serve Robotics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

SERV has been the topic of several other reports. Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

In other Serve Robotics news, insider Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,014.81. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $100,321.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,442.66. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 424,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

