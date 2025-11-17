Cantor Fitzgerald Has Optimistic View of PRE FY2025 Earnings

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Prenetics Global in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 60.70%.The firm had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Prenetics Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prenetics Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $12.20 on Monday. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prenetics Global by 581.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prenetics Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

