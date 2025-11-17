Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for NiCE Earnings

Get NiCE alerts:

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for NiCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $11.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.96. The consensus estimate for NiCE’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiCE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $133.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. NiCE has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $193.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NiCE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NiCE by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiCE by 1,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NiCE by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NiCE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

