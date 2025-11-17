Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for RGTI Earnings

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigetti Computing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 35.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 653,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.