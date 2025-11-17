Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.87). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.9%

PHVS opened at $23.55 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pharvaris by 9.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.