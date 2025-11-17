Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SoundThinking FY2025 Earnings

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SSTI

SoundThinking Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 160.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,928.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $218,566 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.