Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Carpenter Technology worth $287,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $11,458,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $16,755,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 860.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $330.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $342.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

