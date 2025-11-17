Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

