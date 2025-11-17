Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

KOF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 4,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,681,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,665,000 after buying an additional 1,644,614 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter worth $88,634,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after acquiring an additional 274,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter valued at about $12,584,000.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

