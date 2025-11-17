Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,157,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $157,063,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,114 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $71.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

