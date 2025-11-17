Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 183.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

