Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.94 Million Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.