Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.24% of TXNM Energy worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,052,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.