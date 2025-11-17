Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,345 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $461.54 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $484.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,030. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

