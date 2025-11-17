Confluent, Inc. $CFLT Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 252.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Confluent by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $731,728.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,092,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,558.16. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $4,338,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,200.84. This trade represents a 38.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 607,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.30 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

