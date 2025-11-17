Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. $KGEI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kolibri Global Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.03. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.