Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 360,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,251,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE MFG opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

