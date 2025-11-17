Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,730 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 259.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $295.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

