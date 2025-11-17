Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,324 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $108,847.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,172.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,968 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $124,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 879,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,760,341.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Intapp stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

