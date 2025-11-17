Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,145 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 804,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 894,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,629.40. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DRS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

