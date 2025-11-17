Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,177,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,599,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $70.85 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,700 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $125,783.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,473.67. This trade represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $75,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,966,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,735,628.75. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,034,049 shares of company stock worth $77,668,606. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

