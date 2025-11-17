Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.