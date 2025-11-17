CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $24,629,062.50 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $24,629,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

