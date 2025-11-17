Cormark Forecasts Altius Minerals’ FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.83.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$40.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.27. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$22.27 and a one year high of C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

