Cormark Increases Earnings Estimates for Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Retail REIT in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised Slate Retail REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

