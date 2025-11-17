Cormark Issues Optimistic Forecast for Orla Mining Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLA. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Orla Mining Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of ORLA opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.33. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1,628.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,761 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 25,866.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,791,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 2,780,619 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 41.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,194,000 after buying an additional 2,111,765 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $14,088,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
