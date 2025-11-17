Cormark Issues Optimistic Forecast for Orla Mining Earnings

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLA. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ORLA opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.33. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1,628.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,761 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 25,866.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,791,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 2,780,619 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 41.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,194,000 after buying an additional 2,111,765 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $14,088,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.