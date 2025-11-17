Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLA. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.11.

Orla Mining Price Performance

TSE OLA opened at C$17.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$19.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.81.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

