Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.