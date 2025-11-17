CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CUBE opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

