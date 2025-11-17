Currenc Group (CURR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Currenc Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

NASDAQ:CURR opened at $3.01 on Monday. Currenc Group has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Currenc Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Currenc Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Currenc Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Currenc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CURR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of Currenc Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

