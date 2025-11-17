Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,086,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.33.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
