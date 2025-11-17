Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,086,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.