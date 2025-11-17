Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.9% in the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.05.

DE stock opened at $475.76 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $390.00 and a one year high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

