Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:BYD

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2027 earnings at $8.32 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 3.3%
TSE:BYD opened at C$217.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.
Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.
