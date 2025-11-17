Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:BYD

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2027 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$265.60.

TSE:BYD opened at C$217.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

