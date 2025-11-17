Desjardins Comments on KP Tissue’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

KPT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$9.53 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.20.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

