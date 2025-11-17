Desjardins Has Bullish Outlook for Hydro One FY2025 Earnings

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on H. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$53.89 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$42.52 and a 1 year high of C$54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.14. The stock has a market cap of C$32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

