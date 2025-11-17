Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for TSE:POW FY2025 Earnings

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWFree Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$69.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.80. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$41.88 and a 12-month high of C$71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

