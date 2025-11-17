Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $305.7560 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,037,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,906,000 after buying an additional 180,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after purchasing an additional 592,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,394,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

