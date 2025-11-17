Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. CIBC downgraded Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.43.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

About Dye & Durham

DND stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$3.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.59. The firm has a market cap of C$210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

