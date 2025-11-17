Elbit Systems (ESLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $1.9877 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $473.03 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $234.48 and a fifty-two week high of $529.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

