Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 299.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PH opened at $830.42 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 price target (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

