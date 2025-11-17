Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,486,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $381,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

