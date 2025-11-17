Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,683 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

See Also

